Turning their lives around: 9th You-Turn Drug Court graduation set with 8 participants completing program

WILMINGTON — The You-Turn Recovery Docket will host is ninth Drug Court Graduation next Friday, Jan. 14.

“We are pleased to announce eight participants are set to graduate,” stated Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck.

Since drug court started, 48 participants of the specialized drug docket have completed the rigorous requirements of the minimum 18-month substance use recovery program and will be honored for their accomplishments, said Rudduck.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Ave. Light refreshments will be served.

Graduation will celebrate the recovery of Kathy Young, Tabitha McCabe, Sunshine Key, Trent Conger, Rhonda Riley, Stephen Lamb, Cheyenne Potts, and Jamie Woehrer.

”I can’t stress enough how proud I am of these participants,” said Rudduck. “Many of them have had to overcome not only addiction, other tragedies that have occurred within their families, and COVID-19 only to persevere.”

Guest speaker will be Deontrae Ellis, MA, LICDC, the Court Services Manager for DeCoach Rehabilitation Services Centre.

Ellis brings extensive knowledge on addiction and he has provided clinical services to those suffering from substance abuse addiction in Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Butler, Clark and Montgomery counties.

You-Turn participants are supervised by the judge as the head of a treatment team which also includes court supervision officers and substance use treatment providers.

The team meets at 1:30 p.m. the first and third Fridays of each month before status review hearings for participants that are held en masse and open to the public in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom.

Many people from the community regularly attend the status review hearings to lend support to the participants, including those from local churches and others battling addiction who want to share their stories and offer encouragement.

To ensure accountability, participants are regularly and randomly tested for substance use, rewarded for meeting goals, and sanctioned for not meeting clearly stated obligations.

For more information on the docket, visit www.you-turn-drug-docket.org, follow it on Facebook at You-Turn Recovery Docket, like it on Twitter at You-Turn@UturnDrugDocket, or contact supervision officer Jessica Harrington at 937-382-8686, ext. 1137, or by email at jharrington@clintoncountycourts.org.

In front is Judge John W. "Tim" Rudduck and, in back, from left, are Katherine Young, Tabitha McCabe, Sunshine Key, Trent Conger, Rhonda Riley, Stephen Lamb, Cheyenne Potts, and Jamie Woehrer.

