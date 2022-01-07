Weed management programs upcoming

I hope you are all ready for some winter. The snowy day on Thursday was a reminder of what we can probably look forward to in the coming weeks.

Realize this is Ohio and I am sure we will have some roller coaster weeks where our weather is nasty one day and mild the next. Technically, there is just 10 more weeks, and spring will be here in March.

Unpredictable as the weather can be, the agricultural world may be less predictable than that. Given how messed up the whole herbicide supply and price thing is right now, it might be a good time to take advantage of free resources to improve your herbicide and weed management acumen.

The USB Take Action program and university weed scientists are once again conducting a series of webinars to cover several key topics in weed management.

Three webinars occur this month, and will be followed by the release of videos covering other pertinent weed-related subjects. January webinars include the following:

• Why Care about Metabolic Herbicide Resistance – 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13

• Value of Residuals in Herbicide-Resistant Weed Problems – 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20

• Harvest Weed Seed Control Practices – 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27

Registration information can be found at https://bit.ly/31y7lRj . Videos of the webinars will be made available following their broadcast.

Another great resource is the “War Against Weeds” podcast. This podcast features guests with expertise in a variety of aspects of weed science, and discussions on integrated weed management, herbicide resistance, and other timely topics.

The podcast is hosted by Sarah Lancaster, Kansas State Extension Weed Science Specialist, Mandy Bish, Extension Weed Scientist at the University of Missouri, and Joe Ikley, Extension Weed Scientist at North Dakota State. Podcast episodes are available at https://waragainstweeds.libsyn.com/ and also on Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts.

We at OSU Extension are taking weed management one step farther and we are planning to follow these events with a newly developed program called Ohio Weed University.

Are you concerned about the effectiveness of your herbicide program? Want to sharpen your weed id skills? Not sure which nozzles provide the best control options? Is herbicide resistance REALLY that big of a problem? These topics and many more will be discussed at the 2022 Ohio Weed University.

Are you concerned about palmer amaranth? Did you know that palmer amaranth, waterhemp and other invasive weeds can now be found in most Ohio counties? One female palmer amaranth plant can produce 1 million seeds. I have it … now how do I control it? How did I get it, how is it spread?

These issues will be discussed at the 2022 Ohio Weed University.

This high-impact program is designed for producers wanting to be on the “Cutting Edge” of crop production for their operations. Topics Include: Local Weed Populations and Late Season Weed Issues; Hot Topics in Weed Control; Weed Biology and Control Strategies; Cover Crop Management in Forages; and Evaluating Your Herbicide Program.

Hands-on activities include Weed identification utilizing live plants at various growth stages; Nozzle selection and calibration utilizing a spray table; and Tank mixing order for different products. Featured Ohio State University speakers include Dr. Mark Loux, Alyssa Essman and various Extension Educators.

Nearby dates and locations are:

• Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayette County Extension Office

• Feb. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adams County — Cherry Fork Community Center

This program will provide CCA and Pesticide Recertification Credits as well will provide several materials and bulletins for your crop management “Tool Box” such as the new Weed Control Guide for 2022. A great lunch will also be served. I hope some of you can attend.

I think it will be worth your time to strengthen your weed management skills! Cost is $40 per person.

Registration information can be found at https://u.osu.edu/knoxcountyag/2022/01/03/ohio-weed-university/ . You can also call or stop by the Clinton County Extension Office to sign up for this program as well. Call (937) 382-0901 or stop by at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Tony-Nye.jpg