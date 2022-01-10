Highland Co. escapee returned to jail

HILLSBORO — Gaige M. Snow, 19, an inmate who fled from Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro after being furloughed from the Highland County Justice Center, was picked up and arrested Friday in Warren County, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

The sheriff said that on Dec. 31, 2021, Snow, a Hillsboro resident, was released from the justice center on a medical furlough and a warrant for his arrest was issued on a charge of escape on Jan. 3 after he failed to return to the jail.

“He just walked out of the hospital,” Barrera said.

Hillsboro Municipal Court online records indicate that Snow was arrested for theft in January of last year, and that after several delays in the case, he was serving time in jail for failure to report from his sentence on that charge.

An arraignment in municipal court on the escape charge, a first-degree misdemeanor, has been set for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Online records show that his bond was $1,000 as of Monday afternoon.

