COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Saturday, Jan. 15

• A Hard Day’s Night — Beatles tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Sunday, Jan. 16

• “Happy Feet” continues the “Sunday Come in from the Cold Family-Friendly Matinee Series” movie at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. In “Happy Feet”, into the world of the Emperor Penguins, who find their soul mates through song, a penguin is born who cannot sing — but he can tap dance something fierce! All tickets are $5 at the door.

Monday, Jan. 17

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day annual community observance presented by Wilmington College at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Offered virtually, due to the pandemic, on YouTube and will be placed on the College’s social media and website www.wilmington.edu . Themed “Beloved Community,… Love Thy Neighbor-HOOD,” program will feature speakers, presentations and music.

Thursday, Jan. 20

• The Wayside Winds woodwind quartet performs, in partnership with Wilmington College, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurhpytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Sunday, Jan. 23

• “The Lego Batman Movie” continues the “Sunday Come in from the Cold Family-Friendly Matinee Series” at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. All tickets are $5 at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 29

• Phil Dirt and the Dozers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Sunday, Jan. 30

• “The Muppets” continues the “Sunday Come in from the Cold Family-Friendly Matinee Series” at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. In this 2011 film, a Muppet fanatic with some help from his two human compatriots must regroup the Muppet gang to stop an avaricious oil mogul from taking down one of their precious life-longing treasures. All tickets are $5 at the door.

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Hotel California — Eagles tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, Feb. 26

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 19

• “County Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Tuesday, April 5

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, April 9

• ABBAmania featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .