Throwback Thursday: Bridge to train’s past

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 12, 1959:

Nationally

‘Mike DiSalle Now Ohio’s Governor’

COLUMBUS (AP) — Michael V. DiSalle, 51, of Toledo became governor of Ohio, the 55th man to hold the job in 156 years. The Democrat took over from Republican Gov. C. William O’Neill in an outdoor ceremony.

‘50 Batista Aides Executed In Cuba So Far’

“HAVANA, Cuba — Executions of the followers of former Dictator Fulgencio Batista are mounting in Cuba as the forces of rebel leader Fidel Castro continue hurry-up military trials.

Locally

‘Mighty Port Falls, Loses Dayton Game’

“An off game for center Donnie DeVoe brought the Port William win streak to a halt Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Fairgrounds Coliseum. Despite the sterling 32-point performance of Donnie Fields, the Vernon Hooper team bowed, 74-63, to the Phillipsburg Thunderbolts.”

• “High-scoring Charlie Cox was held to five points, but the Morton brothers, George and Richard, took up the slack with long shots to enable Wilmington College to break a deadlock for the Mid-Ohio League by trouncing Defiance 69-48 Saturday night.”

• Donald Babb was pictured being installed as Wilmington Kiwanis president. Also installed as officers at the meeting at Don McNeil’s Restaurant were Bernard Haines, Curtis Truesdell, Joseph Balmer Jr., and George Schilling Jr.

• Obituaries included Gertrude Collingham, 69, of Wilmington, and Luther Chaney, 78, of Sabina. Services were recently held for Homer Swisshelm; Minnie Suttles; and for Mattie Pearl Bohl, 2-day-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Bohl.

• CMH reported the births of a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Glesbrecht of Linton Road; and a son to Mr. and Mrs. James Shultz of Midland. CMH reported recent births/dismissals of: Mrs. John Woehler of Mead St. and son Michael Thomas; Mrs. Charles Plymale of Sabina and daughter Bonnie Lynn; and Mrs. Dwight Chain of Blanchester and daughter Cathy Lynn.

• “Chevrolet led the pack” in 1958 new vehicle title registrations with 27 cars and eight trucks sold, followed by Ford with 15 total vehicles; Buick 10; Dodge 8; Plymouth and Oldsmobile 6 each; Rambler 5; Pontiac 3; and with one each, Mercury, Studebaker, Cadillac and Triumph.

This is a photo of the last B & O passenger train to go through Wilmington, looking west on Sugartree Street and taken from the Irwin Auger Bit Co. on Grant Street.