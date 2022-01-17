Garden club abuzz with guest speaker

Gary Keuffer, Director of Education, Brown County Beekeepers Association, was the guest speaker at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. His subject was “Pollinators.”

Honey bees immediately come to mind; however, other pollinators include bumble bees, Mason bees, other insects, hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, and bats.

Honey bees are non-native to America, being introduced to the American east coast by immigrants in 1622. By 1853, the honey bee population had migrated to California. Their role in agricultural development cannot be underestimated.

During the summer, the average colony contains around 50-60,000 bees. Since hives can be easily transported, crop pollinations can be timed.

All pollinators are presently threatened due to loss of habitat, chemical pesticides, parasites, pathogens, and genetically modified crops.

Mr. Keuffer had multiple handouts — some particularly information for garden club members wishing to attract pollinators to their private gardens.

During the business meeting, both secretary and treasurer reports were approved as read. It is still possible to purchase OAGC “Glow Dough” raffle tickets which have prizes ranging in value from $50-$250. The money will be used by OAGC for educational purposes.

It is requested that members notify the calling committee if they cannot attend a meeting. If members have garden books they wish to distribute, those would be welcomed at meetings. Due to current food restrictions, hostesses are asked to just provide water.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 14, which happens to be Valentine’s Day. Anyone wishing to meet for lunch at the El Dorado prior to the meeting should contact Vicki Trapp.

Again, the club wishes to thank the First Christian Church, and in particular, Lori Scott, for their willing participation during these most unwilling of times. Ladies, please remember, chairs and tables need to be wiped down after each meeting.