Local Briefs: Board of DD, Budget Commission, Law Library meeting info; True earns CU honor

Board of DD elects officers

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Officers elected were: Robert Wilson,President; Susan Frazier, Vice President; and Joan Burge, Recording Secretary. Additional board members include Mark Bush, Cristina Lewis, John Luttrell, and Kelly Straw.

The Board will meet at noon on the third Tuesday of each month except for in July and December, when there will be no meeting. Meetings will be held at the Clinton County Board of DD, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington.

CCBC special meeting set

The Clinton County Budget Commission will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at 46 S. South St., Suite 130, Wilmington, to finalize and approve any 2021 and 2022 action items for all political subdivisions.

Law library board to meet

Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will hold its quarterly board meeting at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 in the Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 46 S. South St. Wilmington.

True earns CU honor

Rebecca True of Wilmington earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2021 semester at Campbellsville University.