City of Wilmington utility billing office reopens Tuesday

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington utility billing office is returning to normal operations as of Tuesday, January 25.

COVID protocols required the office to be closed for about three weeks. Water service shut-offs for nonpayment, along with late fees, were suspended during the closure. However, payments were recorded as they were received.

The assessment of late fees will resume February 3, as will shut-off notices for customers two or more months behind on payment.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this closure caused our customers and appreciate everyone’s patience while we get back to full operations,” said Public Works Director Rick Schaffer.

Customers can call 937-382-5711 if they need additional assistance and can make online payments via https://wilmingtonoh.org/online-bill-pay/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-3.jpg