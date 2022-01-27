No students injured as Clinton-Massie school bus struck when two other vehicles crash

No students were injured after two trucks collided and slid into a Clinton-Massie school bus late Thursday afternoon, according to CM Superintendent Matt Baker.

“Students are being transferred on to another bus and being brought to school for parent pick-up,” he stated to the News Journal.

The district posted on its Facebook page:

“A OneCall was just sent out to elementary parents regarding an accident that occurred near a bus. The bus must now stay on scene until it is released by the State Highway Patrol. No one on the bus was injured. An elementary administrator has been sent out to the scene to help speak to the students about the process they are going through. We will send out an update when we have more information. The bus garage direct line is 937-289-2649. Again no one was injured on the bus.”

