Continental Manor residents & staff show their stripes: ‘Who Dey!’

BLANCHESTER — The halls of Continental Manor were rockin’ Sunday night when the Cincinnati Bengals won to advance to the Super Bowl.

Residents and staff were cheering them on to victory as they enjoyed a tailgating party with hot pretzels and cheese, pizza rolls and corn dogs.

Showing support for the team are many of the residents, as well as Activity Director Lisa Beach and Activity Assistant Lynn Wall, as well as Director of Nursing Annette Williams and her dog, Pal.

Staff is also planning a large Super Bowl party for residents.

Submitted photos