CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 11:31 p.m. on Jan. 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 22 East in Wilmington/Union Township and discovered the driver to be impaired. Drugs were seized from the stop, according to the report.

• At 3:51 a.m. on Jan. 26, deputies performed a welfare check of a driver in a wrecked vehicle that pulled into Job and Family Services on South South Street in Wilmington/Union Township. Deputies seized a red pill crusher with white powder, according to the report. An investigation is pending.

• At 5:28 a.m. on Jan. 25, a 54-year-old Blanchester female reported her vehicle stolen from her residence on Reeder Road in Blanchester/Vernon Township. The report lists the vehicle as a black Dodge Premier with “heavy damage all around the body”.

• At 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 25, a 57-year-old Sabina male reported five catalytic converters being cut off of vehicles. The report indicates the converters were valued at $4,500.

• At 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 27, a 69-year-old Wilmington/Adams Township male reported his information was being used to file for unemployment. An investigation is pending.

• At 9:58 p.m. on Jan. 24, a 46-year-old Wilmington female reported her credit card had been stolen. The report lists a residence on Florence Avenue in Martinsville as the incident location.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-5.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574