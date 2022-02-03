Ohio new jobless drops sharply past week

Ohioans filed 10,313 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 4,845 fewer than the previous week. The state’s residents filed 60,213 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 587 more than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed from January 23-29 was 70,526.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in December was 4.5%. The national unemployment rate in December was 3.9%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in December was 61.5%. The national labor force participation rate in December was 61.9%.