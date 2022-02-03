Wilmington transit services suspended today (Thursday)

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced there will be no transit services on Thursday, February 3. The closure is due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

The Transit Department will resume regular services on Friday, February 4, at 6:30 a.m.

The city appreciates residents’ patience during this weather emergency.

As a reminder, Clinton County is currently under a Level 2 snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways are also icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. return to full operations.

For questions regarding the transit closure, please contact Service Director’s Office at (937) 382-6509.

