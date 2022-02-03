City landfill closed Thursday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced that the city landfill is closed on Thursday, February 3 due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. The landfill expects to reopen to full operations on Friday, February 4.

“All residential and commercial trash pick-up has been completed for Thursday. We do not foresee any disruptions in trash collection services for our citizens or businesses during this weather event. This closure only affects hauling into the landfill by entities other than the city trash trucks,” stated Service Director Brian A. Shidaker.

For questions regarding the closure, please contact the Service Director’s Office at (937) 382-6509.

