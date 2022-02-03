Wilmington Transit now closed until noon Friday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced Thursday evening that no transit services will be provided on the morning of Friday, February 4, due to inclement weather and continued hazardous road conditions.

The Transit Department expects to resume regular services on Friday, February 4 at noon.

The city appreciates residents’ patience during this weather emergency.

At the time of this release, Clinton County is under a Level 2 snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways are also icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. return to full operations.

For questions regarding the transit closure, please contact Service Director’s Office during standard business hours (M-F, 8-4) at (937) 382-6509.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Wilmington-new-logo-3.jpg