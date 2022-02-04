Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• China Dragon Blanchester, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester, Jan. 27.

Critical: Rice on counter being used for fried rice is 72°F. All TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) foods must be kept hot at 135°F or cold at 41°F. Please discard and use either cold rice or hot rice to cook with. Nothing in any coding unit/refrigerator is date marked — Walk-in cooler: Nothing dated; 2-door refrigerator in kitchen: Nothing dated. Prep cooler in kitchen: Nothing dated. All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within 7 days or foods must be discarded. Crawfish frozen on counter at room temperature. Chicken in middle compartment of 3-sink with small trickle of water running over middle pieces. Colander of shrimp sitting on tray at 3-compartment sink. Foods must be thawed in one of the following ways: under cold continuously running water; in refrigerator; or, in microwave during cooking process. Floors in facility are dirty and there is broken tile.

Follow-up: Feb. 24.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 27.

Critical: No verification available for employee illness reporting. Sour cream on salad prep was at 44°F. Chicken tenders in bottom of unit 45°F. All TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. In walk-in cooler, the following items were not dated: spaghetti, cups of cheese, onions, lettuce, and open bag of chicken.

Non-critical: No vomit/diarrhea clean-up procedure posted. Employee with facial hair and no hair restraint. Walk-in cooler door doesn’t shut properly. Employee belongings (purse) stored on bread rack along with boxes of bread. Starbucks cup with liquid stored on tray with open bag of chicken.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 24.

• Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina, Jan. 28.

Critical: Sanitizer in use buckets/containers missing name labels. Chemicals must be labeled to prevent misuse (deli dept.). Test results for bulk water machine is unavailable. Semi-annual testing results must be available upon request. Person In Charge is contacting water company to obtain results.

Non-critical: Handwashing sign missing at hand sink in produce dept. Thermometers unavailable in equipment storing TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) foods (meat case, grab-and-go, produce cases, etc.). Cloths used under clean equipment. Clean equipment must be stored on surfaces capable of being cleaned and sanitized (produce dept.). Heat lamp bulbs (6) nonworking in hot holding deli case. Accumulations found on shelving in meat dept. walk-in cooler. Dust accumulated on ceiling in deli dept. Water leak dripping from ceiling in meat dept. walk-in cooler. Cove trim not secure in meat dept. Lights (2) nonworking in produce dept. cut room.

Follow-up: March 4.

• Kim’s Classic Diner, 303 W. Washington St., Sabina, Jan. 28.

Critical: Asterisks missing on menu items that the consumer advisory applies to; menu items that are available to be prepared and served rare or undercooked asterisk to notify consumer. Person In Charge identified and will update menu. Sanitizer bucket missing name label. PIC corrected.

Non-critical: Air drying pitcher and ice scoops in-between uses stored on cloth. Clean equipment must be stored on surfaces capable of being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Corrected.

• Traditions Restaurant & Catering, 78 N. Howard St., Sabina, Jan. 28. No concerns at time of visit.

• Putman Elementary School, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester, Jan. 27. Everything looks good, no violations. Thank you!

• Blanchester High School, 953 Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 27. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• Blanchester Middle School, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 27. Everything looks good. Thank you!

