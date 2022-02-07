Chambers offers 12-part ‘Professional Development Series’ monthly

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is excited to present a new “Professional Development Series” in partnership with FocuStrat, LLC and premium sponsor, the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This 12-month series offers strategically focused coaching addressing the key engagement issues facing business and non-profit professionals.

These engaging group sessions are designed to provide ongoing education and advising so that immediate improvements are seen in personal and organizational performance and results. Every session will also include networking opportunities and refreshments.

The monthly sessions are geared toward business and non-profit professionals from any sector, with topics including Personalized DiSC Assessments, Work/Life Balance, Effective Networking Strategies, Public Speaking & Presentation Skills, and more.

The sessions will take place on the second Thursday of the month beginning March 10 (with date variation on May 19 and June 22). There will be networking and refreshments from 7:30-8 a.m. with the class running from 8-9:30 a.m. Each session will be held at the Loft on Main, 64 W. Main St., Second Floor, in downtown Wilmington.

The chamber will encourage appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols at all of our sessions, including seat spacing and mask usage.

Members of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce can sign up for the entire 12-month series for only $75 per person which includes all 12 educational sessions, 4-D DISC assessments, worksheets, binders, refreshments, and more. The non-member price is $149/per person.

Registrations are due by the end of the day on March 1, and can be made at www.wccchamber.com, 937-382-2737, or info@wccchamber.com.

