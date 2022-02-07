The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2:

• Spencer Skalski, 27, of Wilmington, two counts of aggravated menacing, sentenced to 360 days in jail (272 days suspended), fined $1,000. The temporary protection order and no contact order were terminated. Skalski must report to probation upon release. Two domestic violence charges were dismissed.

• Michael Stewart, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license was suspended from Feb. 1, 2022 to Feb. 1, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Feb. 16, 2022. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed forthwith. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine.

• Charles Shoemaker, 26, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 13 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Shoemaker must have no contact with the incident location.

• Nicholas Eifert, 37, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Eifert must have no contact with the incident location and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Jessica Bevan, 22, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Destinee Grey, 19, of Washington Court House, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Grey.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574