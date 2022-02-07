SSCC names fall ‘21 honor students

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for fall semester 2021.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours.

Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

From Clinton County are:

President’s List

Wilmington: Madison Chaffin, Philip Gant, Rhonda Hale, Danielle Hibbs, Chloe Miller, Emma Reed

Blanchester: Jeffrey Dimario, Marissa Hammer

Martinsville: Robert Bradshaw, Grace Fuller

New Vienna: Madeline Turner

Reesville: Matthew Moskal

Sabina: Carah Anteck

Dean’s List

Wilmington: Leah Botkin, Joshua Cox, Jessica Hurless, Alexander Meyer, Sydney Walls, Devin Walt

Blanchester: Bryce Highlander, Noelani Tangonan

Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld

New Vienna: Abbigayle Battrell

Reesville: Amber Fraley

