SSCC names fall ‘21 honor students

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for fall semester 2021.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours.
Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
From Clinton County are:
President’s List
Wilmington: Madison Chaffin, Philip Gant, Rhonda Hale, Danielle Hibbs, Chloe Miller, Emma Reed
Blanchester: Jeffrey Dimario, Marissa Hammer
Martinsville: Robert Bradshaw, Grace Fuller
New Vienna: Madeline Turner
Reesville: Matthew Moskal
Sabina: Carah Anteck
Dean’s List
Wilmington: Leah Botkin, Joshua Cox, Jessica Hurless, Alexander Meyer, Sydney Walls, Devin Walt
Blanchester: Bryce Highlander, Noelani Tangonan
Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld
New Vienna: Abbigayle Battrell
Reesville: Amber Fraley