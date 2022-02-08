County seeks candidates for boards

WILMINGTON — An important responsibility of the board of Clinton County Commissioners is the appointment of citizens to serve on various boards that oversee important activities throughout the county. Finding qualified people to serve on these boards can sometimes be a challenge.

Board appointments are made for the follow organizations: Rural Zoning Commission, the Clinton County Port Authority, The LEGACY Committee, Zoning Board of Appeals, The Public Defender’s Board, Board of Developmental Disability, Regional Airport Authority Board, Elderly Services Board, Regional Planning Commission, Joint Recreation District, and the Wilmington Public Library.

Other board positions are needed for overseeing the community reinvestment areas, Metropolitan Housing Authority, Human Services, Mental Health/Recovery Services, Emergency Communications and others.

Anyone interested in serving on a community board should contact the Office of the County Commissioners and request a board member questionnaire. Once this questionnaire is completed and returned, the person will be eligible for consideration for serving on one of the community service boards. The questionnaire is available online at https://co.clinton.oh.us/ApplicationsPermits or at the Commissioner’s Office, 46 S. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177, or by calling the office at 937-382-2103.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Clinton-County-seal.jpg