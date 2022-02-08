CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, deputies apprehended a suspect without incident who was attempting to drive away on a John Deere backhoe belonging to a 73-year-old male. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on State Route 730 in Union Township.

• At 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies were approached by a 34-year-old Martinsville female stating she had warrants. The warrants were confirmed. Deputies located a small clear bag with a white powder substance on the subject. The report did not specify what the warrants were for.

• At 4:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, a 62-year-old Midland female reported her pickup truck was stolen. The report lists the vehicle as a green 1996 Chevrolet. The incident occurred at the victim’s residence on State Route 28 East.

• At 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, a 29-year-old Amelia female reported her 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen overnight from a hotel on Gano Road in Wilmington/Union Township.

• At 4:34 p.m. on Jan. 30, a 31-year-old Clarksville male reported $250 worth of miscellaneous tools and seven catalytic converters stolen. The incident took place at the 100 block of West Main Street in Clarksville.

• At 7:14 p.m. on Jan. 28, a 24-year-old Martinsville/Clark Township male reported a camo-colored crossboard and a 12-inch speaker with a blue and black amp as stolen from his residence on Martinsville Road.

• At 2:37 p.m. on Feb. 1, a business on State Route 134 North in Union Township reported a catalytic converter was stolen from them. Deputies collected a AAA battery, a quarter, and a nickel as evidence.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

