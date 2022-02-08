Blanchester Great Oaks FFA officer books rated gold

BLANCHESTGER — The Blanchester Great Oaks FFA congratulates Chapter Secretary Gracie Kaehler, Chapter Treasurer Annalee Miller-Steffen, and Chapter Reporter Shelbie Panetta for completing their officer books.

These books were evaluated last week at District Evaluations, and the results are “golden.”

Gracie Kaehler has kept records of all FFA meetings, FFA member activity, and correspondence; her Secretary’s Book was rated gold with a perfect score.

Annalee Miller-Steffen has kept records of receipts and disbursements within our FFA chapter, and her Treasurer’s Book was rated gold with a perfect score.

Shelbie Panetta has kept up with all things media for our FFA chapter. She has written articles, taken lots of photos, and informed the people of our community, state, and the country about Blanchester Great Oaks FFA. Her Reporter’s Scrapbook was rated gold.

Special thanks to Aubrie Panetta, Chapter Sentinel, and the rest of the Officer Team for assisting Shelbie with her scrapbook as she had knee surgery a few weeks ago.

All three of these officers will walk the stage at the 94th annual Ohio FFA Convention in May to receive their gold-rated officer pins.

From left are Gracie Kaehler, Annalee Miller-Steffen and Shelbie Panetta. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Blan-FFA-3-kids.jpg From left are Gracie Kaehler, Annalee Miller-Steffen and Shelbie Panetta. Submitted photos