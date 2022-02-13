Sweet! Heartwarming hike at Cowan Lake

The annual Sweetheart Hike at Cowan Lake State Park was held Saturday. The trails were too icy to hike on, so the hikers stayed on the roads.

They learned about the breeding habits of the eagles, beaver and skunks and an eagle even made an appearance. A fire was waiting for the hikers when they returned.

Hot beverages and desserts were provided by Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

Naturalist Mandy brought out Bart a barred owl, Cali an American kestrel and Cornelia a corn snake to visit with the hikers.

Courtesy photos by Wade Hall | Friends Caring for Cowan Lake