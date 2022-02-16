Wilmington Christian Academy holds a leadership summit

Fifth- through 12th-grade students and staff at Wilmington Christian Academy took part Feb. 11 in a Leadership Summit. The K-12 Christian academy is a designated “Leader in Me” school. The Leader in Me’s educational program is rooted in “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, a book published in 1989. At the summit 120-plus students and staff participated in leadership activities, made presentations on leaders in American history, and heard from four local community speakers on the topic of Leadership in Action. Those presenting guests were Minister of Youth Aaron Faucett of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington, Clinton County Community Action CEO Jane Newkirk, Clinton County Community Action Director of Education Programs Teresa Borden, and Wilmington Church of Christ Senior Minister Dale McCamish.

Fifth- through 12th-grade students and staff at Wilmington Christian Academy took part Feb. 11 in a Leadership Summit. The K-12 Christian academy is a designated “Leader in Me” school. The Leader in Me’s educational program is rooted in “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, a book published in 1989. At the summit 120-plus students and staff participated in leadership activities, made presentations on leaders in American history, and heard from four local community speakers on the topic of Leadership in Action. Those presenting guests were Minister of Youth Aaron Faucett of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington, Clinton County Community Action CEO Jane Newkirk, Clinton County Community Action Director of Education Programs Teresa Borden, and Wilmington Church of Christ Senior Minister Dale McCamish. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_wca_c.jpg Fifth- through 12th-grade students and staff at Wilmington Christian Academy took part Feb. 11 in a Leadership Summit. The K-12 Christian academy is a designated “Leader in Me” school. The Leader in Me’s educational program is rooted in “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, a book published in 1989. At the summit 120-plus students and staff participated in leadership activities, made presentations on leaders in American history, and heard from four local community speakers on the topic of Leadership in Action. Those presenting guests were Minister of Youth Aaron Faucett of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington, Clinton County Community Action CEO Jane Newkirk, Clinton County Community Action Director of Education Programs Teresa Borden, and Wilmington Church of Christ Senior Minister Dale McCamish. Submitted photo