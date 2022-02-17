Community Action impacts many in ‘21

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Community Action Program announced its impacts on the community for 2021.

The agency manages four senior housing projects – Blanchester Senior Villas, located on Madalyn Loftin Drive in Blanchester; Clinton Commons I, on Commons Lane in Wilmington; Clinton Commons II, on Jeanie Wilson Way in Wilmington; and Community Commons on Community Drive in Wilmington.

In addition, the agency manages two family housing projects – Clinton Glen, located off Thorne Avenue; and Wilmington Apartments on Howard Street. Both complexes are in Wilmington. The properties combined consist of 262 apartments.

• In 2021 housing was provided to 367 individuals. The complexes are tax credit funded, which is housing for individuals who make too much for subsidized housing but not enough for market rate housing.

• The food pantry served 336 boxes, assisting 561 individuals with food valuing $28,875.

• 18 gas cards were distributed to assist clients with medical transportation for appointments outside of Clinton County.

• The Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) weatherized 62 dwellings with an average value of over $7,807.40 materials installed.

• Other senior assistance programs include: 40 households received monthly food boxes providing food assistance to 50 individuals, and 374 seniors were assisted with Supportive Services such as Medicare Part D/Medicaid applications and assisting with bill payments.

• The Home Delivered Meals program delivered 31,319 meals across Clinton County, while 2,839 meals were served to senior participants in the Congregate Meals program. In addition, 4,094 Passport meals were delivered.

• 862 rides were provided to 151 clients for a variety of needs such as medical appointments and grocery shopping.

• Cleaning services were provided through the Homemaking Program to 160 different clients for 2021.

• 24 homes were cleaned through the Clinton Maid program in 2021.

• 3,925 applications were completed to assist families with their heating and cooling bills through the home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP), Winter Crisis Program (WCP), and Summer Crisis Program (SCP).

• Head Start provided high-quality preschool to 139 children, including 20 children with disabilities (identified by the school district); 62 of the 90 children were eligible because their family income fell below 100% of the Federal poverty guidelines. Fourteen children were identified as homeless, 10 were in foster care and 18 were children who were living with someone other than their parents (Kinship Care). Sixty-eight children were enrolled in our 7.25 hour/4 days a week program, 17 children were enrolled in our wrap around classroom at the Early Learning Center.

• In 2021, Clinton County Community Action purchased the former Wilmington Childcare and Learning Center to provide needed childcare services for Clinton County children ages six weeks to 12 years.

• Clinton County Early Learning Center served 110 children.

• At the end of 2021, the CARS Program had eight current loans for a total amount of $40,743 with an outstanding balance of $20,193.43. During 2021 one individual was able to pay off their vehicle and obtain the title.

• Through COVID Relief Funds, the agency assisted 429 households with rent, mortgage, and/or utilities, totaling $694,366.90.

• The Mobile Mammogram Unit saw 84 individuals.

