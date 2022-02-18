Corrections to ECMS honor roll

Below are corrections to the East Clinton Middle School second quarter 2021-22 honor roll recently published in the News Journal. The corrections were needed due to an issue with pulling the honor roll reports at the middle school. It was no fault of the Wilmington News Journal. We apologize that some students were not listed and/or were listed incorrectly on the original posting.

‘A’ Honor Roll

Sixth Grade

Ethan Mobley, Leah Schneider

Seventh Grade

Kendall Debold

A/B Honor Roll

Sixth Grade

Tommy Dove, Taylor Garringer, Lilly Kimmey, Avery Miller, Emery Pauley, Rylie Pryor, Conner Smithson, Luke Smithson

Seventh Grade

Victoria Adkins, Zachary Calloway, Benjamin Cline, Kyle Harp, Carson Jones, Kailey Kairn, Kylin Kidder, Paiton Kidder, Cali Mossbarger

Eighth Grade

Carlecia (Carly) Bazaldua, Zachary Bradley.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_EC-Letter-10.jpg