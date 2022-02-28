Local Briefs: Clark Twp., Port William reports available

Clark Twp. report ready

The annual financial report for 2021 for Clark Township is complete and available at the Township Building, Cemetery Road, Martinsville, for viewing by appointment.

Officers are President David West, Vice President Randy Reveal, Tony Felheim is the third Trustee and Karen Gibson is the Fiscal Officer. Township meetings will be held on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the township office on Cemetery Rd., Martinsville.

Port William report ready

The 2021 Annual Financial report for the Village of Port William is complete and available for inspection. It can be viewed at the Council Building at 227 Main St., Port William. Call 937-205-5718 for an appointment.