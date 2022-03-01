WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25:

• Elias Huesca, 35, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Huesca must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Cody Scheadler, 24, of Blanchester, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Scheadler must have no contact with the incident location, complete 32 hours of community service, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Curtis Ford, 38, of Wilmington, trespassing, theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail (ten days suspended), fined $500, assessed $340. Ford must pay $360 in restitution and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief were dismissed.

• Cecil Carter, 57, of Greenfield, theft, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Carter must have no contact with the incident location and pay $563 in restitution. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Anthony Rucker, 34, theft, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Rucker must have no contact with the incident location.

• Zackery Hottinger, 38, of Martinsville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Hugh Stultz, 20, of Hillsboro, fictitious registration, assessed $170 court costs.

• Tevin Marshall, 21, of Lebanon, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension, fined $850, assessed $510 court costs. A traffic light violation was dismissed.

• Jason Godbey, 47, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Christa Scott, 21, of Gahanna, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Scott.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_gavel-pic.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574