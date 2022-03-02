UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include:

Thursday, March 3

• Booklovers Blanchester area book discussion group at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Wright and Center streets, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 discussing “The Prisoner’s Wife” by Maggie Brookes and “The Winter Palace” by Eva Stachniak. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the books. New members are welcome.

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3 and every first Thursday of the month. Due to Covid-19 positivity rates, this is now a Zoom meeting. For more info contact Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 or TDreyer@ohioliving.org.

Friday, March 4

• Genealogy Research Library reopens: Beginning Friday, March 4, the Clinton County Genealogy Society will have volunteers present to assist community members in their searches for your ancestors. They will be open Fridays 1:-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome. Located in the CC History Center at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Call 937-382-4684.

Saturday, March 5

• Post 49 Auxiliary Chicken & Noodle Dinner 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, March 5 at the post at 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Meal of chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls; $9/person. Plus monthly drawing and open jukebox.

• Spring at the Mill at the Sugartree Mill Co. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at 316 E. Sugartree St, Wilmington. The theme is “Clarity — In Our Homes and In Our lives.” New spring collection including home goods you need to refresh your space or create the space of your dreams plus antiques sourced by over 30 vendors. Ten percent off all items as well as complimentary refreshments. For more info visit www.sugartree.mill.com .

• Gardening with Native Plants — Visit Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to learn about native plants and their importance to pollinators. Get help designing your garden and choosing the best plants for your space. Learn how to attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your yard. Find out why bumblebees are necessary for a home garden. Take home seeds!

Saturday, March 5

• Pro-democracy rally in support of Ukraine and her people noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Sponsors Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus Network USA invite participation and signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace in Ukraine. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, March 7

• Teen Advisory Board meets at Wilmington Public Library at 3 p.m. Monday, March 7 and Monday, March 21 — the first and third Monday of every month. An opportunity to use your voice and take part in planning programs, suggesting crafts, recommending books, and otherwise influencing Teen Services at the library. Join for snacks and conversation about your library.

Monday, March 8

• Clinton County Historical Society annual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 aat the History Center, 149 E. Locust St. Wilmington. Meeting will reflect upon the accomplishments of the Society, financials, and programs. Open to the public; Society members encouraged to attend to accept the slate of 2022 trustees.

• Teen Book Club at Wilmington Public Library meets at 4 p.m. Monday, March 8. Join for the library’s new Teen Book Club which meets the second Tuesday of every month. March book is “Odessa” by Johnathon Hill. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Wednesday, March 9

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and butter, and brownie.

• CMH monthly Wilmington blood drive noon-6:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 9 at 610 West Main St. and get the new “Giving is Good” t-shirt. The bright green t-shirt is available Feb. 28 through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday, March 10

• Daytime Club at the Wilmington Public Library is a book club for adults that meets at the Wilmington Public Library at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday each month. The March book is “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Friday, March 11

• “Soup to Go” drive-through fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup and chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington with proceeds going to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon March 4; call 937-382-7058.

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

• Backyard Bird Identification — Visit the Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center anytime between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to learn about the birds in your backyard. Identification of sparrows can be tricky for beginners, but we have tricks! Learn what you need to have more species visit and how you can help keep them safe in your yard. Learn how you, as a Citizen Scientist, can help study the birds of the world from home.

Monday, March 14

• Clinton County Reads Kickoff Event is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14: A conversation about justice and journalism, with Mark Godsey and Beth Karas. The meeting will be held on Zoom, and will also be accessible as a group at the Wilmington Public Library. Check the Library Events Calendar for Zoom link details.

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the Clinton County Historical Center with Shelby Boatman, Curator, the featured speaker. Garden tip for the month: “Don’t catch Spring Fever too soon — leave mulches, screening, and other winter plant protection in place until the winter freezes are over.”

Tuesday, March 15

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the Clinton County Senior Center on Nelson Avenue. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation and sandwich order (ham & cheese or chicken salad) by Thursday, March 10. Cost for lunch has changed to $6. If a reservation is not made, a box lunch will not be available.

Wednesday, March 16

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Glazed pork loin, hash brown casserole, country green beans, roll and butter, and apple crisp.

• Books and Brews Book Club 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at TinCap Cidery. This book club for adults meets at TinCap at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday each month and discusses books from a variety of genres. March book is “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Thursday, March 17

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Get ready to go on an adventure, do some daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find some treasure, and have a marvelous time with Dungeons and Dragons. Space is limited. Sign up: at the WPL circulation desk; by calling 937-382-2417; or online at https://forms.gle/BWdQ9Aa6upLxBVYq7 .

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 19

• “Country Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• CMH colon cancer education event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Farquhar Avenue. Free event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 19; all ages welcome. Learn more about colon cancer screening tools, ask questions of medical staff members, talk to a dietitian, and walk through the giant inflatable colon.

• Lichens & Leprechauns — Meet Naturalist Mandy at the Cowan Lake State Park Main Office parking lot at 2 p.m. to hike Old Field Trail looking for and learning about lichens. Educational materials from the Division of Wildlife will be on hand to help you learn. Field glasses, magnifying glasses and cell phone camera magnifiers will be available for you to borrow to get better looks at these small organisms. We will hike in the rain and mud so please dress for the weather. Hiking stick and water are recommended. Hike will cancel for extreme weather. The Nature Center will be open before and after the hike. Email amanda.wolski@dnr.ohio.gov for more information.