Persing earns oratory honor

Mercy Persing, a homeschooler from Martinsville, won the Regional American Legion Oratorical Competition held in Mason on Feb. 22.

This competition consists of an 8- to 10-minute original oration on the Constitution, followed by a 3- to 5-minute speech on a particular amendment chosen by contest coordinators the day of the contest.

Students are ranked on the numerical scores assigned by several judges.

After placing first at the regional level, Mercy will now go on to compete at the district competition March 6 at the American Legion Headquarters in Delaware, Ohio.