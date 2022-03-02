Clinton County SWMD’s Earth Day poster winners selected

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) said its annual Earth Day Poster Contest had its best year ever in 2022 with the most entries SWMD has ever received in a given year.

K through 5 educators across the county were invited to participate in December to ensure they had plenty of time to incorporate environmental stewardship lessons into their educational plans, as well as the time necessary for their students to work on their Earth Day / recycling themed posters.

And work on their posters they did! SWMD received a record 155 Earth Day posters from students across Clinton County.

Educators were asked to select one poster per homeroom to submit for display in the Clinton County Courthouse. It is from these entries that Clinton County commissioners on Wednesday had the unenviable task of selecting posters from this pool of entries for inclusion in the SWMD’s annual Educator’s Calendar, which will be distributed to every classroom in the county.

Entrants whose artwork was selected for inclusion in the 2022-2023 Educator’s Calendar are: Blanchester Intermediate School fifth-grader Evan Porter, Clinton-Massie Elementary fifth-grader Ally Montague, Clinton-Massie Elementary fifth-grader Ellianna Sizemore, Blanchester Intermediate fourth-grader Piper Medley, Denver Place Elementary fourth-grader Lila Wagenseller, Putman Elementary third-grader Kaiser Lundy, Clinton-Massie Elementary second-grader Braxton Brady, Wilmington Christian Academy second-grader Arianna Diopita, Putman Elementary first-grader Annalyn King, and Putman Elementary kindergarten student Carter Thomas.

Each student whose poster is displayed in the courthouse is receiving a recycled-content prize pack. And each student whose poster is selected to be included in the SWMD annual Educator’s Calendar will receive a recycled-content grand prize and be recognized by the county commissioners at a courthouse awards ceremony in May.

“Thank you to all the K-5 students and educators who make this program a success year after year. The Earth Day Poster Contest is truly one of the best parts of our jobs here at the Solid Waste Management District. We appreciate all the thought, planning, creativity and effort put into this program from educators and students alike,” said an SWMD spokesperson.

All 155 posters will be on display on the ground floor of the historical Clinton County Courthouse through Tuesday, March 22.

Earth Day is fast approaching on Friday, April 22. Feel free to show your support for these hardworking students and educators by organizing a litter clean-up event at your school or local park — SWMD staff can help!

The SWMD has free litter cleanup kits available to groups interested in helping to remove litter and other debris from public grounds in communities around Clinton County. Each kit consists of bags, gloves, safety vests, and pick-up tools. For more information or to schedule a time to use one of these kits, please contact the SWMD at 382-6177.

Clinton County Commissioners President Brenda Woods places a ‘Winner’ badge next to a winning entry. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_vertical_brenda_c.jpg Clinton County Commissioners President Brenda Woods places a ‘Winner’ badge next to a winning entry. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed looks over poster entries. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_kerry_c.jpg Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed looks over poster entries. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal The judging is about wrapped up. In the photo at right are Erin Hartsock of SWMD, background, and Clinton County Commissioners President Brenda Woods, foreground. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_erin_brenda_c.jpg The judging is about wrapped up. In the photo at right are Erin Hartsock of SWMD, background, and Clinton County Commissioners President Brenda Woods, foreground. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Judging was held Wednesday for Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s (SWMD) annual Earth Day Poster Contest. The competition encourages young local students to create artwork depicting recycling and litter prevention. For more photos, see wnewsj.com . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_jeff_kerry_c.jpg Judging was held Wednesday for Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s (SWMD) annual Earth Day Poster Contest. The competition encourages young local students to create artwork depicting recycling and litter prevention. For more photos, see wnewsj.com . Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

