Throwback Thursday: Our ‘Newsies’ in 1937

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 3, 1937:

Nationally

‘Labor Union Officials Hail Steel Victory’

“COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — William Green, President of the American Federation of Labor, hailed today as ‘definite social and economic progress’ a 40-hour week and $5-a-day minimum wage in the steel industry.”

‘Athens Publisher Is Heart Attack Victim’

“ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Capt. J.B. Allen, 94-year-old Civil War veteran and president of the company that publishes the Athens Messenger, died at his home today of a heart attack. Capt. Allen lost his left arm in the siege of Vicksburg.”

Locally

‘Diesel Powered Car To Visit Wilmington’

“Probably the first Diesel powered passenger car to visit Wilmington will be on exhibit at Daniel’s Garage, 217 E. Main St., Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. This is one of three experimental cars operated by the engineering department of the Hemphill Diesel Schools. The car will come here from Cincinnati.”

• “Automobiles driven by Charles Newkirk, 21, Midland City, and Rendel Roush, 18, of this city, were damaged when they collided at the intersection of North South and Locust streets Wednesday about 7:30 a.m.”

• “Billy Marion Flores, one-month and 10-day old son of Harry E. and Opal Croy Flores, of Sligo, died in Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Tuesday at 4 p.m. The child had been ill since birth January 22 at Sligo.” He was survived by his five brothers and three sisters.

• Coming to the Murphy Theatre were “a brilliant cast headed by Joan Crawford, William Powell and Robert Montgomery” in MGM’s “The Last of Mrs. Cheyney.” Coming to the Lamax were “Charlie Chan Meets Frankenstein” and “Charlie Chan At The Opera.”

We’re inspired by Wilmington High School as well as East Clinton High School each performing “Newsies” this month. So here are the News Journal’s “Newsies” from our April 23, 1937 edition. Who do you recognize? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Newsies-April-23-1937.jpg We’re inspired by Wilmington High School as well as East Clinton High School each performing “Newsies” this month. So here are the News Journal’s “Newsies” from our April 23, 1937 edition. Who do you recognize? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. News Journal | newspapers.com