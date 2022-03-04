Well-known legal minds to discuss ‘Justice and Journalism’ for Clinton County Reads 2022

“A Conversation about Justice and Journalism, with Mark Godsey and Beth Karas,” will kick off this year’s Clinton County Reads events surrounding the book “Race Against Time,” by Jerry Mitchell. The March 14 event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and as an in-person video showing at the Wilmington Public Library.

The public is invited to attend and will be able to submit questions of the panelists. Prior reading of “Race Against Time” is not necessary but encouraged.

Karas is a New York-based legal analyst who spent eight years as an assistant district attorney in New York. During her 19 years as an on-air correspondent at Court TV (truTV), Karas covered many high-profile cases including Casey Anthony, a Florida mother acquitted of murdering her toddler; Drew Peterson, an Illinois cop convicted of murdering his third wife; Scott Peterson, a California man convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn

son, Conner; and O.J. Simpson, a former football star convicted of robbery in Nevada after stealing his own memorabilia from two men in a Las Vegas hotel.

Karas has appeared on shows such as “Good Morning America,”Investigation Discovery’s “American Murder Mystery,” “Dr. Oz,” the “Today” show, “Dateline,” and “Nightline.” She provides insights as a speaker, producer, analyst, and consultant for media outlets, attorneys, and others.

Godsey is a University of Cincinnati law professor and the co-founder and director of the Ohio Innocence Project, which since it was founded in 2003 has won the release of 30 innocent people representing 625 years of incarceration for crimes they did not commit. Godsey is the author of the best-selling 2017 book “Blind Injustice: A Former Prosecutor Exposes the Psychology and Politics of Wrongful Convictions.”

Godsey is a regular commentator on issues relating to wrongful conviction in both the local and national press, and has appeared nationally on “Larry King Live,” “Dateline NBC,” “Forensic Files,” CNN, ESPN, BBC, and NPR. He is frequently quoted in papers and magazines across the country, including The New York Times, Newsweek, People and the Wall Street Journal. In 2017, Time magazine profiled his career.

“Race Against Time” is is the story of Mitchell’s quest to uncover enough evidence to persuade state prosecutors in Mississippi and Alabama to reopen four

of the most infamous killings from the days of the civil rights movement, decades after the fact.

“A Conversation about Justice and Journalism,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. via a Zoom webinar that will be shown live at the Wilmington Public Library and virtually via https://bit.ly/ccreadskickoff2022.

‘Justice and Journalism’ for CC Reads