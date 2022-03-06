Locals show support for Ukraine

WILMINGTON — Local residents gathered at midday on Saturday to show support for the people of Ukraine and the country’s democratic government, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The next public standout for Ukraine, sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, will be this Saturday, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m. at Locust and South South Streets.

All supporters of Ukraine and her people are welcome to participate.

Submitted photos