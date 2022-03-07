Wilmington Public Library to host Emergency Communications for Beginners, Amateur (Ham) Radio Study Class

The Wilmington Public Library is hosting two events for adults — Emergency Communications for Beginners and Amateur (Ham) Radio Study Class.

• Emergency Communications for Beginners — Learn the essentials of how to communicate during emergency situations with radio equipment. Learn about Citizen Band (CB), Family Radio Service (FRS), and General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) for communicating with family and loved ones when major forms of communications fail in disaster situations.

Class is taught by the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at the library. Registration details can be found on either the library website or the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association site at https://ccara.net/ .

• Amateur (Ham) Radio Study Class — Come and learn the exciting world of Amateur Radio. Did you know that with an FCC Amateur Radio License you can talk to astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS) or use a satellite in orbit and a handheld radio to speak with someone here on Earth many states away? How about sending up a transmitter on helium balloon and tracking its beacon all around the world?

Getting your Technician Class license gives you a license to learn, create, and build amazing projects, while also learning how technology you use everyday actually works. Please join the Wilmington Public Library and the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association (CCARA) in this six-week course on Sundays from March 27 to May 15.

Upon completion of this course, you will be prepared to test for, and pass your first Amateur Radio License.

The week following this course, Xenia will be hosting the annual Dayton Hamvention on May 20-22. So please come, get licensed and enjoy the exciting world ham radio at 1 p.m. Sundays, March 27 to May 15 (no class on April 17).

All current library events can be viewed online at https://www.wilmington.lib.oh.us/calendar/month .