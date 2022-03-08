Nova Star Students for February at New Vienna Elementary

The first-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Eric Shelton, Jenna Maxwell, and Jeremy Ralston.

The second-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Rylie Elliott and Lilly Havens.

The third-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Crosley Curtis and Talon Scott.

The fourth-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Natalie Kerns and Khloe Poe.

The fifth-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Samantha Maxwell, Kenley Carey, and Sasha Allen.

New Vienna Elementary School recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. Here are the Nova Star Students for the month of February. From left the kindergarten Nova Stars are Jordan Brown and Anderson Hoak.