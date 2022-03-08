Posted on by

Nova Star Students for February at New Vienna Elementary


New Vienna Elementary School recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. Here are the Nova Star Students for the month of February. From left the kindergarten Nova Stars are Jordan Brown and Anderson Hoak.


New Vienna Elementary School recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. Here are the Nova Star Students for the month of February. From left the kindergarten Nova Stars are Jordan Brown and Anderson Hoak.

