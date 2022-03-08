Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 24.

Critical: Cooked chicken dumped directly into prep sink. All food contact surfaces must be properly cleaned. Suggest dumping chicken into strainer that is placed in sink. Beef on prep cooler by wok was 50°F. Yum yum sauce by grill (hibachi) was at room temperature. Desserts (mousse chocolate cake with filling) all on food bar at room temperature. All of those items come refrigerated. Temperature of chocolate cake was 60°F (all must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Suggested putting pan of ice under products to keep cold. In reach-in cooler in kitchen, there was a pan of fish (raw) stored over french fries/cut-up potatoes. All foods must be stored with veggies above raw meats. Cleaner and degreaser stored on top of storage shelf in kitchen with spices. Chemicals must be stored separately from food items. Chemicals should never be stored over food prep areas. Inside edge of ice machine is dirty/stained with dark color. The dishwashing machine had sanitizer level less than 50 ppm

Non-critical: Boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Cups being used as scoops in corn starch, sugar, flour and dry rice. Plastic cup being used as scoop in cooked rice. No one at this facility has manager certification in food safety. Walk-in freezer door has ice around the seal, not allowing door to close properly. Large accumulation of ice on floor in pan in freezer that is dripping from condenser. Pan on top shelf of walk-in cooler catching water from condenser unit. Water in True 4-door cooler in kitchen. Rusted shelves in Pepsi cooler in kitchen. Plastic wrap covering prep table in kitchen. Walls behind ovens/deep fryers in kitchen dirty. Wall by door and 2-compartment prep sink has been repaired and not properly covered/cleanable. Ansul system has grease build-up on dispenser nozzles. Electrical outlets covered with tape.

Follow-up: Approx. March 24.

• General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 18.

Critical: Items on salad prep cooler were 47°F to 50°F (house dressing, blue cheese dressing, honey mustard dressing). Cooler reading 42°F. All time-temperature control foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. All food was removed from cooler and placed on ice. Salmon in reach-in cooler was not dated. In dessert cooler, container not dated. Cheese sauce dated (Feb. 10 prepped). All food must be properly labeled and dated for use within 7 days and removed from service and discarded after 7 days. Cheese sauce removed from service and container in dessert cooler dated. Thank you.

Non-critical: Wall along back wall near hand sink and warmer is nicked/dented/paint missing.

Follow-up: Approx. March 21.

• Domino’s Pizza, 265 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 18.

Complaint: “Complaint regarding gas smell, itching eyes.” Spoke with Person In Charge. Said they had no issues today. No hazy look, smoke or itching eyes.

Non-critical: Male employee with facial hair not wearing beard net. Male employee had long hair in pony tail hanging out of hat.

• Hot Head Burrito, 844 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 24.

Critical: Both pans of chicken in hot holding unit were at 120°F. All time-temperature control foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above. Both pans needs to be reheated to 165°F and then held at 135°F or discarded.

Non-critical: Front of prep cooler is dirty. Neither employee behind counter wearing hair restraint.

Follow-up: Approx. March 24.

