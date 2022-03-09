ATV accident tragic end to changed life for Lynchburg man

LYNCHBURG — A Lynchburg man whose mother said he had turned his life around in recent weeks was killed over the weekend in an ATV accident.

Justin Osborn, 28, was found deceased by neighbors Sunday morning after a large search party looked for him overnight, according to his mother, Angie Osborn.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a call at 10:15 a.m. Sunday reporting a possible ATV crash on McMullen Road in Dodson Township.

“Some of the neighbors had found Justin where he’d crashed his bike about three-quarters of a mile off the roadway back in the wooded area, had hit a fence, and was ejected from the four-wheeler and they found him deceased at the scene,” Barrera said.

Angie Osborn said her son, a 2011 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School, had spent Saturday riding ATVs, visiting with his friends, and grilling out.

“All day Saturday was absolutely the best day ever,” she said. “He was excited and proud of the changes he’d made in his life in a positive way. He was in a good spot. He spent the last few weeks with a smile non-stop and living life to the ultimate fullest.”

That evening his family and friends were grilling out where he lived with his parents when Justin decided to go on one last ATV ride in the dark. His mother said that at similar times he might take a short spin around the yard, but this time he rode a little longer.

When he did not return and couldn’t be found, Angie said she posted on Facebook that he was missing and the whole community showed up and searched all night.

Eventually, some neighbors found him Sunday morning. Angie said her son was found behind his home in a patch of woods where he had hit a tree at a high rate of speed. She said he had head trauma that likely knocked him out immediately, and a tree branch had severed his jugular vein, causing him to bleed out.

“He left an impact on thousands of people who loved that kid,” Angie said. “He died doing what he wanted to do. It gives us peace of mind knowing that he went instantly, didn’t suffer, and was proud of everything when he left. He loved life, lived it to the fullest, and left us with two boys that will always be part of us.”

Angie said that while Justin provided for his sons, he did not have life insurance.

As a result, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Osborn’s family to help “lay Justin to rest peacefully.” It can be found at https://bit.ly/3HRxhGr. It says all donations will be made to his parents, Angie and Ralph Osborn.

