Man found dead in WCH house fire

WASHINGTON C.H. — Firefighters found one person dead inside a Clyburn Avenue home overnight Wednesday, according to authorities, as they brought a residential fire under control.

At 12:21 a.m., members of the Washington Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 417 Clyburn Ave. on the northwest edge of Washington Court House. Firefighters battled the blaze and brought the fire under control.

During their investigation, a deceased occupant was located inside the residence. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is withholding information about the identity of the deceased pending a positive identification.

An investigator from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene for further investigation. An exact cause of the fire is unknown, authorities said, however foul play is not suspected.

The fire remains under investigation by the Washington Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters found one person dead as they battled a fire at this home at 417 Clyburn Ave. early Wednesday morning. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo