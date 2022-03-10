Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, Feb. 25.

Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness is unavailable. Packages of ground beef stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler. Person In Charge relocated and corrected. Meat residues accumulated in head of grinder equipment. Meat is sliced, usually once per week. Food equipment must be cleaned every 24 hours (located in walk-in cooler under 41°F) or after completed use. PIC stated will talk with owner. Opened/prepared ready-to-eat time-temperature control (TCS) foods missing date marks. RTE TCS foods opened/prepared and held for 24 hours or more must be marked with date to identify date food shall be consumed, sold or discarded. Those food items must be within 7 days (open/prepare date is day 1). Discussed different methods of date marking with PIC. PIC to establish method so that all employees use the same method. Correct by March 18. Fluff and sandwiches missing ingredient/allergen info on label. Labeling system should be updated or an option is not to sell items in that way. PIC removed. Baby juice/food found expired. PIC removed and corrected.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Cleanup procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. Handwashing sign missing at handwashing sink near walk-in cooler. Unapproved containers used to store food. Only containers rated for reuse and capable of repeated washing, rinsing and sanitizing are acceptable. Metal colander used in chicken prep is not in good repair (handles missing). Ice dispenser on soda fountain machine (external) has pink residues. Lids on dumpster missing. Water is leaking from outside onto the floor in the walk-in cooler. Light bulbs nonworking in display sales case near deli hot case and near produce. Light bulbs missing shield (not shatterproof) in the same equipment. Old skids, shelving and other “junk” (including an RV) is stored on the premise. Unused and unnecessary clutter or old equipment must be removed from premise to prevent harborage conditions for pests. Black residues (old meat splatter) on ceiling of walk-in cooler. Grease accumulated between/top broaster equipment.

Follow-up: March 18.

• UDF, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Feb. 23.

Non-critical: Thermometers not available in the Hot-to-go display and ice coffee equipment. Name of food item missing on packaged bagels in same display basket. (How to identify different flavors/varieties of bagels). Food handler was not wearing hair restraint. Corrected. Bucket with water (collecting water leak?) found under 3-sink.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Feb. 25. Follow-up.

Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: Container of cooked spaghetti and cut-up onions in walk-in cooler that are not dated. All foods must be dated for use within 7 days.

Non-critical: Walk-in cooler door doesn’t close properly.

• China Dragon, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 25. Follow-up.

Previous violation has been corrected. Thank you.

Critical: Large container of cut-up chicken in kitchen was 62°F. All time-temperature controlled foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. Employee put container in walk-in cooler. Thank you.

Non-critical: Floors have broken tiles and cracked flooring.

