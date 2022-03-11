Rockin’ new heights: Rock the Block growing stronger in ‘22

WILMINGTON — Clinton County’s Rock the Block debuts its brand new committee as it goes from a fundraising event to a community event.

“The Murphy is still the focal point,” said Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CCCVB), of the July 22-23 event.

Valentine-Scott told the News Journal that as the event progressed in the community — bringing in so many people, and “having so many different parts to make it happen” — it was decided to make it an event for the area instead of a fundraiser.

“It’s just going to keep growing,” she said. “We’ve got sponsorships coming in this year, people are wanting to get on board.”

The 10-person committee was formed based on interest in the event and people she’s reached out to, she said. “We had asked for intricate parts of the community to be involved.”

Sponsors this year include Connection, TinCap, New Sabina Industries Inc., and Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Fithen — who is also bringing in the band Eternal Frequency to perform.

Rock the Block got its start in 2018 as part of the Murphy Theatre’s 100th-anniversary celebration, acting as a fundraiser for the Murphy, too.

Since its beginning, it has featured bands including the AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds, Jack Russell’s Great White, and last year Quiet Riot as well as Winger and Autograph.

This year’s lineup on July 22-23 will see Friday night’s headliner Christian-metal band Stryper, Saturday night’s headliner Night Ranger, as well as Reaking Havoc, the aforementioned Eternal Frequency, and returning bands such as Dirty Deeds and Sunset Boulevard.

And more is be announced, according to Valentine-Scott.

“We’re ready, and we are excited about this year,” she said.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_composite-1.jpg From left are Rock the Block committee members Jason Vaughan, Michelle Vaughan, Ron Fithen, JoJo Campbell, Susan Valentine-Scott, Marian Miller, Joe Spicer, Dan Gray, Dessie Rogers, and Melissa Hendrick. Night Ranger headlines the July 22-23 event on Saturday night, with Stryper taking the stage Friday night. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_DSC_0286.jpg From left are Rock the Block committee members Jason Vaughan, Michelle Vaughan, Ron Fithen, JoJo Campbell, Susan Valentine-Scott, Marian Miller, Joe Spicer, Dan Gray, Dessie Rogers, and Melissa Hendrick. Night Ranger headlines the July 22-23 event on Saturday night, with Stryper taking the stage Friday night. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574