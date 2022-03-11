Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, March 2.

Critical: Ice chute on soda machine dirty on inside. Meatballs in warmer were 126-128°F. All time-temperature control (TCS) foods must be maintained hot at 135°F or above. Meatballs must be reheated to 165°F, then held hot at 135°F or above, or discarded. In walk-in cooler, there were two pans of cucumbers dated for use by Feb. 27. There was one pan of jalapenos dated for use by Feb. 26. Employee corrected. Several containers of sauce in the walk-in cooler were not dated. Cracked lid on ham and other products in walk-in cooler.

Non-critical: Clean pan stored on rack above 3-compartment sink still had sticker on outside. Several pans on track with clean pans had sticker residue on them. Non-working Icee machine. Ice on door (along seal) of walk-in freezer. Drain of soda machine has pink residue. Drain on bread oven filled with water and residue. Pop machine water line leaking. Prep sink leaking. Floors in dry storage are dirty (pop spill?). Mop stored head down in mop sink. Door on closet in dry storage area broken. Towel on floor in (middle) prep area. Walls dirty in prep area. Trash on floor of prep room.

Follow-up: Approx. April 2.

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, March 1. Follow-up.

Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

Critical: Bakery items (cookies and muffins) for self-service that are individually packaged do not have ingredient labels.

Non-critical: Walk-in freezer door has ice build-up around the seal. Floors are dirty and stained, with some broken cracked tiles throughout the facility.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 28. Follow-up.

Six previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Microwave in retail area is not commercial grade. Floors throughout the facility (back storage, kitchen, retail and walk-in cooler) were dirty and stained. Cove molding coming off under 3-sink. Paint coming off wall behind hot dog roller.

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 28. Follow-up.

Three previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Plates stored under grill with food contact surfaces up. Plates need to be stored with food contact surfaces down. (Ledge where plates are stored make it hard to flip over. Currently keeping fewer plates here to help with dirty dishes.) Sides of reach-in by deep fryer extremely dirty with food residue.

• Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 East, Wilmington, March 1. Follow-up.

Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: No verification that any employee is manager certified in food safety. Hole in ceiling tiles in kitchen by hood unit. Ceiling tiles discolored.

