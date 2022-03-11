Pork Pride 4-H elects ‘22 officers

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, March 6 with 32 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:08 p.m., Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Forest Leis led the 4-H Pledge.

Terry Hatfield handed out the certificates from 2021 and gave updates for 4-H.

The members and advisors all introduced themselves. Judy Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report and Stanley Chesney the Treasurer’s Report. The club constitution and by-laws were discussed.

Election of officers was held and the 2022 officers are: Mikala Hatfield, President; Stanley Chesney, Vice President; Kai Alexander, Secretary; Isaac Chesney, Treasurer; and Ashlynn Ewing, News Reporter.

Mikala Hatfield did a demonstration on bowling and Harper Furnish did a demonstration on her cats Rico and Charlie.

Fundraisers and Community Service were discussed. T-shirt ideas need brought to the next meeting.

Dave Chesney talked about the Saturday, March 12 workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. for first-year cake decorating members. Dave Chesney also told of the Officer Online Virtual Training on April 6 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Cuba Friends Church. Ebon Louderback will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Gregary Achtermann will do the 4-H Pledge; Ashlynn Ewing, Braydon Throckmorton, Elaina Chesney and Jacob Furnish will have demonstrations; and Ashlynn Ewing will bring snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:17 p.m. The group then enjoyed the snacks provided by Tony Wilens-Mabry and Forest Leis.