WHS student earns art honor

Wilmington High School student Ariel Hodge was selected as a regional winner in the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition and is now moving onto the state level of the competition.

The exhibition, in its 52nd year, is dedicated to the educational and artistic advancement of talented young people in Ohio. It is open to all of Ohio’s 1,112 high schools, both public and private, chartered by the State of Ohio Department of Education.

Its purpose “is to provide all budding young artists of the state with opportunities to advance their talent, whether that be through scholarships or simply experiencing the process of entering their work in a competition. The exhibition is a valuable incentive for our young people; it encourages an appreciation for the arts throughout Ohio and reflects the fine quality of art instruction and talent which exist in our state.”

Ariel said, “The message behind this series is to highlight the addiction of self-harm and mental illnesses that people experience.”

The two words shown in the pieces are “shoganai” and “sciamachy.”

“Shoganai” means “it can’t be helped” and represents “the idea that self-harm, in any form, is often an addiction to the individual as it may be the only way for them to feel something,” she said.

“Sciamachy” is defined as “an act or instance of fighting a shadow or an imaginary enemy.”

“This word centers my second theme — the personification of intrusive thoughts as ungraspable demons that must be fought off,” she said.

“Ariel is an extremely intelligent and creative person in multiple ways,” said WHS art teacher Molly Boatman. “Along with our advanced art class and photography, Ariel is also a member of our school’s wind ensemble, studying in honors physics, and taking College Credit Plus classes.

”She is a great leader in the classroom — always assisting others and leading great discussions,” added Boatman. “I’ve yet to come across a day where Ariel does not surprise or inspire myself or her fellow classmates as her passion and drive are infectious in the best way. I’m grateful to be her teacher and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

Ariel Hodge with her art that led to her being named a regional winner in the Ohio Governor's Youth Art Exhibition. Submitted photo