NV Lions thanks community, donors

The New Vienna Lions Club held their Annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Fire House in New Vienna. A large number of the community came out to enjoy the pancakes, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy.

Along with visiting with their neighbors, the guests had the opportunity to participate in a raffle, split the pot and to win a door prize. There were 29 raffle prizes and a large number of door prizes given out to those attending.

The money made from this event will help support the New Vienna Library, Kamp Dovetail, East Clinton Schools, Boy Scouts, Lions Club eye glass program, and other community projects.

The Lions Club thanks these donors: TSC-Hillsboro and Wilmington, Clinton County Farm Bureau, Bill Marine Ford, Buckley Bros., Valvoline Oil Change, Ace Hardware, Imagine That Tool Rental, Sunrise Cooperative Wilmington, Clinton Electrical and Plumbing Supply, Impressions Created Beauty Salon, Bush Auto Place, Ag-Pro Hillsboro, Southern Hills Community Bank-Leesburg, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Hillsboro, PBS Animal Health-Wilmington, Lowe’s Hillsboro and Wilmington, Marvin Bond Grange Insurance, Neal Bond Pioneer Seeds, Advance Auto Parts-Hillsboro, Kibler Lumber-Wilmington, Peoples Bank-New Vienna, Streber’s Market, Shoelaces Catering, O Reilly Auto Parts-Hillsboro and Wilmington, Aunt B’s Goodies-Tammy Mason, Star Cinemas, Bob Evans-Wilmington, Kasey Smith Auction Services, Community Market-Hillsboro, Rick’s Appliances, Bane-Welker Equipment, Auto Tech Service Center, Back Home LLC, R+L Carriers, Bronson Door, Healthsource of Ohio, Merchants National Bank, Habitat for Humanity Restore-Wilmington, Family Farm & Home, Wendt Group Inc., Grove Tire & Service, Clint High Farms, Sam’s Meats, Hairway 2 Heaven, NAPA-Wilmington, Bickle Insurance, Roscoe’s Pizza, Big Ernie’s Pizza, Rural King, Frisch’s Hillsboro, Dance Steel & Farm Supply, Moore’s Garden Center, Dick Hiatt Family, Kibby & Cork Dairy Wethers, and the Union Stockyards.

The New Vienna Lions Club extends a special thanks to all the donors who helped make this a successful and exciting event. Thanks to all who attended our Pancake Day and the community of New Vienna.