Building TRUST at East Clinton Middle School

East Clinton Middle School recently sent 41 middle school students to Camp Kern to participate in Project TRUST. Despite a heavy downpour, campers were still able to participate in all camp activities.

TRUST is an acronym for “Teaching Respect, Understating, and Student Teamwork.”

Students spend three days and two nights learning about teamwork, understanding, and respect for others. They participate in positive character education and learn about the impact that bullying has in their school.

Our goal is to equip this kids with tools and specific strategies to help make East Clinton Middle School a more welcoming place for all students.

The Project TRUST team consisting of Laura Lynch, Steven Sodini, Andrew Ramsay, Andrea Davis, and Alicia Gee will be working closely with first-year ECMS principal Matt Melnek, School Counselor Val Stuckey, and School Social Worker Samantha McGraw to bring the lessons of Project TRUST back to the middle school to help improve the culture of the school.

The project TRUST tagline is “Be nice out there!” and that is what we are aiming for … kindness.

Mr. Melnek said, “We are excited that our students get to participate in this experience. Going forward, we plan to expand on these experiences and develop these students into leaders in our building.”

If you’d like to support EC Project TRUST, please watch for information about our annual golf outing at Snow Hill. Proceeds raised help keep camp costs down for our students. Currently families are responsible for $25 of the $110 camp fee per kid.

If you have questions about PT or would like to support the program, email to [email protected] .

