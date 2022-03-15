DAVID CAMP

David Wesley Camp passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 11 2022.

Dave was born June 11, 1943 in Cincinnati to Clifford Camp and Elizabeth Fox Camp. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1961 and The Ohio State University, where he was a member of the OSU Marching Band.

He also served in the Air Force as part of the Ohio Air National Guard in the 145th Air Refueling Squadron at Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Columbus.

After graduation from college, Dave worked for Westinghouse Corporation as an auditor before returning to Wilmington in 1975 to take over the family business, Fisher Lumber Company, a position he held for over 30 years.

During this time he was instrumental in several local enterprises, including Wilmington Inn, Damon’s Grill and the Timber Glen housing development.

He was a member of the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, Wilmington Rotary Club, and served many years on the Board of Clinton County Developmental Disabilities, and the Clinton County Regional Airport Authority.

Dave’s passions in life were farming, flying and traveling the west.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy Borton Camp; brothers, Dr. John C. Camp and Michael A. Camp. Also, brothers-in-law, Brett Borton and David Borton; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service of remembrance will be held later in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Memorials in Dave’s honor may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177 or the Clinton County Humane Society, PO Box 455, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.