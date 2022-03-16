Celebration slated for WC’s gateway

WILMINGTON — The community is invited to stop by Wilmington College on Thursday, March 24 for a celebration of the College’s new Campus Gateway.

The Wilmington-Clinton Chamber of Commerce will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., during which College officials will briefly describe the project and how it came to fruition this past fall.

The Gateway is located at the intersection of College Street where Main Street transitions into Fife Avenue. Parking on the street and in nearby lots is available.

Wilmington College’s “new front door” represents a radical departure from the somewhat understated campus entrance of the previous 60 years. The Gateway spans both sides of College Street at the intersection where Main Street transitions into Fife Avenue.

The eastern corner features a brick structure emblazoned with the institution’s seal and “Wilmington College” while, across the street, is a tall monolith rising from a surface of concrete and brick pavers, along with a brick platform that houses a dual-facing, electronic message screen visible to both east and westbound traffic.

Behind these fixtures are seven brick columns connected by black metal fencing — each column represents one of the College’s seven core values.

For more information on Wilmington College, please visit www.wilmington.edu or contact (800) 341-9318.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WC-Gateway-1.jpg