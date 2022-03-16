Freedom Riders 4-H learns safety

The Clinton County Freedom Riders 4-H Club had its third meeting. We got health and safety notes from Ally Montague and Jacob Weisenberger on how to care for both you and your horse.

Some of the precautions they mentioned were: Always wear your helmet while riding; don’t wear open-toed shoes, flip flops, slides, etc.; and always make sure your horses are safe and healthy before riding.

We also were informed that we have a mandatory meeting this Thursday and anyone planning on showing horses is required to make it; if you can’t you will be required to make it up. And make sure to show up because we will be talking to our local Clinton County vet.

Club fees are $3 this year and we have no county fees for the 2022 Clinton County Fair. There are three Tri County shows and the closest coming up will be on May 21 at Clinton County Fairgrounds. These are not mandatory and are only for fun.

Our next group meeting will be held on March 29 at the Mann-o-Mann Stables. We will be having a pattern class.

After the meeting was ended today we learned how to measure our horses and how to transfer feet to hands.

Members learning how to measure horses and being taught by one of the club’s advisors. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_IMG_2255.jpg Members learning how to measure horses and being taught by one of the club’s advisors. Submitted photo