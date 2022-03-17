Throwback Thursday: Who are ‘girls in the tree?’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 17, 1962:

Nationally

‘Soviet Claim On Moon Eyed By Scientist’

“LOS ANGELES (AP) —If the Soviets reach the moon first, could they get away with shooting down American spaceships that try to land there? Prominent space scientist Dandridge Cole, analyst for the missile and space vehicle department of General Electric Co., thinks they could if they set up a network of bases there before the Americans arrived.”

• “(AP) — Scheduled to have been the second American in orbit, astronaut Donald K. Slayton, 38, has been grounded by an old heart ailment and M. Scott Carpenter, 37, has been assigned to his place. Slayton is a USAF major, Carpenter a Navy lieutenant commander.”

• “WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials reported today good progress in the development of spy satellites designed to detect Russian missile launchings almost instantly and radio back warning.”

• Contracts were signed for Floyd Patterson to defend his heavyweight boxing crown against challenger Sonny Liston during the summer, a bout “which could be the richest of all time” with a predicted gross of at least $6 million.

Locally

‘Clinton County Dairy Honor Roll’

“During February there were 28 Clinton County dairy herds on test with 966 cows in them. The following averaged at least 35 lbs. or more of butterfat per cow: DHIA herds — Orville Harner, 42 cows, 40.8 butterfat; Saville & Keane: 25 cows, 44.8 butterfat; Willard Larrick & Son: 38 cows, 45.9 butterfat; HIR and DHIR herds — Wilmington College, 64 cows, 35.4 butterfat; Grantstead Farm: 60 cows, 36.9 butterfat; and Don Brewer & Son: 31 cows, 43.3 butterfat.

• Members of the Clarksville junior class rehearsed a three-act comedy ”Finders Creepers”; pictured were Jackie Kell, Carol Rosado, Susan Packer, Dika Irelan, Bonnie Friend, Wilma Combs, Ula Clark, Raymond Rager, Bill Lister, John Bowman, Dave Fisher, Phil Dennon, Jim Williams, Claude Wages and Paul Russell.

• No fire damage was reported after the Wilmington Fire Department dispatched a pumper and five men to a home on Sylvan Drive. A fire had been built in a fireplace in a basement recreation room but the damper not opened.

• Larry Fisher, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Fisher of West Locust Street, Wilmington, was chosen by the German Department at Ohio State University to receive the Fraternity Exchange Scholarship with the University of Bonn, Germany.

This photo is simply captioned "Girls in the tree." Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.